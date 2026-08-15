‘Dimagi naxals still around, must find and isolate them’: PM Modi on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Saturday, slammed what he called “naxal mentality”. “In our jungles, we have been successful in weeding out Naxals with weapons. But those with naxal mentality are still around. They are threatening our society. We have to find and isolate these dimagi naxals,” he said.

PM Modi said that eliminating decades-old challenges that have held the country back is imperative. “Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have snatched away the young sons of countless mothers and shattered the dreams of families across the country. For nearly four decades, Naxalism had held large parts of India and a huge section of its population in its grip, ruling through the barrel of a gun and tearing the Constitution to shreds. More than 3,500 of our police and security personnel sacrificed their lives while protecting ordinary citizens. Naxalism had turned the land red with blood.”