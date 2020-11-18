PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, reiterates commitment to Indo-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President-elect Joe Biden (File Photo/Source: narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden and congratulated him on his election victory.

In a telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister also reiterated India’s commitment to “the Indo-US strategic partnership” and discussed matters including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of colour to hold the post.

“Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” Modi said in a tweet.

Joe Biden, the former two-term vice president and a Senate veteran, defeated Republican candidate Donald Trump to be the 46th President of the United States. Biden has been a strong advocate of deepening US ties with India, even before he became Vice President in the Obama administration.

He played an important role, both as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and later as Vice President, in systematically deepening strategic engagement with India.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exuded confidence that ties between India and the US will expand further under Biden’s administration, noting that he was part of the period when bilateral relations underwent a radical transformation.

“As vice president, we dealt with him. I happened to be the ambassador during the last phase of the Obama administration. We’d known him earlier when he was in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the ranking Democratic member and then as the chairman,” Jaishankar said.

President-elect Biden is “not a stranger” to India or to the relationship between the two countries, he said, adding that “I am very confident that we will pick up where we left off, we have done that over the last four administrations.

“I think that will be the case as well here and I also say that because within the American politics, it’s not just that we deal with the administration of the day, we also tend to deal with the Congress,” Jaishankar said.

