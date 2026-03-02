PM Modi dials Israel PM Netanyahu amid Middle East unrest, reiterates ‘early cessation of hostilities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night held a telephonic conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid recent escalations in the Middle East. In a statement, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance on the ongoing conflict, pushing for early de-escalation of the hostilities.

In an X statement, PM Modi said, “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

This comes shortly after the Prime Minister spoke to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, condemning the recent attacks on the country by Iran and expressing concern for the Indian citizens in the area.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” PM Modi posted on X.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his Israeli and Iranian counterparts, reiterating “India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions”.

Jaishankar also spoke with key regional counterparts in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain — countries affected by Iran’s retaliatory strikes — stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in the region.

While tensions between Iran and the United States, as well as Israel, escalated on Saturday, the White House said in a statement a day later that Iran’s “new potential leadership” has suggested it is open to talks with the country.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations, said President Donald Trump says he is “eventually” willing to talk but that for now the military operation “continues unabated.”