PM Modi attends DGP meet; cyber crime, Maoism in focus

LEFT-WING extremism, counter-terrorism, prison reforms, industrial security, cyber crime and optimal utilisation of training were some of the topics discussed at the 56th DGPs/IGPs Conference currently on in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The second day of the Conference was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, sources said, sat through all the presentations, making specific comments and giving suggestions.

Sources said UP police, being the host state, made a presentation on its history and what it has done in the past few years to improve policing in the state.

The three-day conference, hosted by the Intelligence Bureau, is held every year to share best practices among state police and central agencies over key law and order and security issues.

This year’s conference was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah who stressed on better coordination between the state police and other Central agencies in his address. The event is being held in hybrid mode for the first time. DGPs of all States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs are attending from police headquarters at Lucknow. In addition, about 350 other officers are attending the same through virtual platform from IB offices in various states and UTs.

This year, for the first time, over 200 officers from various states/UTs were also asked to submit papers on contemporary security issues being discussed in the conference, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.