PM Modi describes Ajit Pawar as ‘leader of the people’, expresses grief over lives lost in fatal plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a fatal aircraft crash in Baramati.

In a post on X, Modi described Pawar as a leader with a strong grassroots connect, widely respected for his hard work and dedication to serving the people of Maharashtra.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra,” the prime minister said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added.

In a separate post, he expressed grief over the lives lost in the fatal plane crash.

“Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief,” he said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

A plane carrying Pawar, along with four others, crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all aboard the aircraft.

As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were onboard a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.

The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

An onlooker who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing, so my attention went to it. It appeared to try landing but slid off the runway, and there was a big explosion. They pulled out four to five bodies from the aircraft.”

Pawar was en-route from Mumbai to Pune to attend four campaign rallies for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 7.