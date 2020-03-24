PM Modi declares lockdown: ‘Crossing your home’s lakshmanrekha will invite COVID-19 inside’

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation at 8pm on Tuesday. (Photo: Screengrab) Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation at 8pm on Tuesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Sounding a dire warning that ‘one step over the ‘lakshmanrekha’ outside every house would invite coronavirus inside’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced a countrywide lockdown from midnight.

“You have seen how the most empowered nations have become helpless before this pandemic….the virus is spreading so fast that despite all their efforts, challenges are piling up…from 12 midnight today, the entire country will go under complete lockdown. To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes…Every state, every Union Territory, every district….this is in effect a curfew, a few steps beyond the Janata curfew,” Modi said. The Prime Minister also warned against self-medication.

PM Modi cited WHO data that every person infected with coronavirus could infect 100s within a matter of 10 days, and that global cases reached one lakh in 67 days but 2 lakh in the next four days. “It is not as if developed nations have resource constraints, but all their preparations have been defeated by the march of this disease. Carelessness on the part of some would jeopardise individuals, families, children, elderly, and eventually, the country would have to pay a very high price,” he said.

“Stay at home…there is no other option to be safe from corona, to break the chain of transmission. Some people are under the impression that social distancing is only for the diseased, that is not correct…if we do not do this for the next 21 days, the country will go back by 21 years. There is an economic cost of this, but it is my priority to save every Indian,” Modi said.

He said that the Centre is constantly trying to improve health facilities for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

“Today, the government made an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for COVID-19 for Personal Protective Equipment, hospitals, ICU beds, etc. In addition, training of medical and paramedical manpower will also be done,” he said.

States, PM Modi said, have been told to make healthcare their priority. Warning against rumours, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at the cooperation of the private sector, such as private labs and hospitals.

