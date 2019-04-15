PM Modi DD interview: Rahul Gandhi has made false allegations against me on Rafale deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had made false allegations against him on the Rafale deal and took a veiled dig at the Grand Old Party for doing nothing to tackle terrorism in the past 55 years.

“In the last 55 years, Congress has done gross injustice to the country. Congress has repeatedly misused the Constitution,” Modi said in an interview with Doordarshan and Rajya Sabha TV.

PM Modi on farmers

Speaking on a wide range of subjects from agrarian distress to BJP’s electoral prospects, the prime minister said his government would transfer Rs 7,50,000 crore through direct benefit transfer scheme into bank accounts of farmers within 10 years if the BJP managed to hold on to power.

“Our government will transfer Rs 7,50,000 crore through DBT into bank accounts of farmers within 10 years as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. We also increased the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production,” he said.

Under the PM-Kisan, announced by the Centre in February, Rs 6,000 per year will be disbursed in three installments to more than 12 crore small and marginal farmers having cultivable land of 5 acres or less.

PM Modi on NDA government performance

Speaking on his government’s performance, PM Modi said, “In the past five years, we addressed the basic requirements of the people that should have been fulfilled within the first ten to twenty years of our independence.”

PM Modi on Congress and Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi also took a dig at the Congress’s promise of “Nyay”, asking who would bring justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “Now they are saying ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ (Justice will be done now). They have admitted that all they have done is ‘Anyay’ (injustice) for 60 long years. Will Congress give nyay to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims?” he said.

On the Congress chief contesting from two seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said, “Rahul Gandhi is scared and that’s why he has run away from Amethi and is contesting from Wayanad.”

Modi also said in the past five years India had made its place among major world powers. “First we were a spectator, now we are a player. There is tension between Israel and Palestine, but we have friendship with both. We also have good relations with Arab countries and Iran,” he said.

He further said in Kashmir, both mainstream parties PDP and NC were out-dated. “They opposed the local body elections, but still there was 70 per cent voting,” PM Modi said.