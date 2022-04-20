PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Dahod to have 20,000 cr railway workshop for electric locomotive workshop, says PM Modi

In a release on Tuesday, the administration said, “The dome erected for the event is 600 metres long and 132 feet wide and does not have a single visible pier of support… Arrangements have been made for drinking water as well as fire safety keeping in mind the crowd expected at the event.” The Dahod district administration on Monday said that it had “sent personalised door-to-door invites to all residents”.

Tribal populations from adjoining districts of Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Vadodara are also expected to be brought in to attend the convention. District Development Officer Neha Kumari said that for security and law and order, 3000 police personnel have been deployed.