PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Dahod to have 20,000 cr railway workshop for electric locomotive workshop, says PM Modi

PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing the tribal population in Gujarat in Dahod said that the district will soon have a Rs 20,000 crore railway workshop for electric locomotive engine and will contribute to Make in India flagship. Addressing an Adivasi Mahasammelan (Tribal Convention), for which a 17.98 lakh square feet “completely fireproof” dome, “the biggest in Asia”, the Prime Minister also said, “It was my dream to see that the railway workshop here was taken to new heights.”
In a release on Tuesday, the administration said, “The dome erected for the event is 600 metres long and 132 feet wide and does not have a single visible pier of support… Arrangements have been made for drinking water as well as fire safety keeping in mind the crowd expected at the event.” The Dahod district administration on Monday said that it had “sent personalised door-to-door invites to all residents”.
Tribal populations from adjoining districts of Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Vadodara are also expected to be brought in to attend the convention. District Development Officer Neha Kumari said that for security and law and order, 3000 police personnel have been deployed.
