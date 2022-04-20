scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Must Read
Live now

PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Dahod to have 20,000 cr railway workshop for electric locomotive workshop, says PM Modi

PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Tribal populations from adjoining districts of Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Vadodara are also expected to be brought in to attend the convention.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 4:51:34 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing the tribal population in Gujarat in Dahod said that the district will soon have a Rs 20,000 crore railway workshop for electric locomotive engine and will contribute to Make in India flagship.  Addressing an Adivasi Mahasammelan (Tribal Convention), for which a 17.98 lakh square feet “completely fireproof” dome, “the biggest in Asia”, the Prime Minister also said, “It was my dream to see that the railway workshop here was taken to new heights.”

In a release on Tuesday, the administration said, “The dome erected for the event is 600 metres long and 132 feet wide and does not have a single visible pier of support… Arrangements have been made for drinking water as well as fire safety keeping in mind the crowd expected at the event.” The Dahod district administration on Monday said that it had “sent personalised door-to-door invites to all residents”.

Tribal populations from adjoining districts of Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Vadodara are also expected to be brought in to attend the convention. District Development Officer Neha Kumari said that for security and law and order, 3000 police personnel have been deployed.

Live Blog
16:38 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Dahod will have 20,000 cr railway workshop: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing the tribal population in Gujarat in Dahod said that the district will soon have a Rs 20,000 crore railway workshop for electric locomotive engine and will contribute to Make in India flagship. (ENS)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.