PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Dahod to have 20,000 cr railway workshop for electric locomotive workshop, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Gujarat, Dahod Visit Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing the tribal population in Gujarat in Dahod said that the district will soon have a Rs 20,000 crore railway workshop for electric locomotive engine and will contribute to Make in India flagship. Addressing an Adivasi Mahasammelan (Tribal Convention), for which a 17.98 lakh square feet “completely fireproof” dome, “the biggest in Asia”, was made, the Prime Minister said, “It was my dream to see that the railway workshop here was taken to new heights.”
In a release on Tuesday, the administration said, “The dome erected for the event is 600 metres long and 132 feet wide and does not have a single visible pier of support… Arrangements have been made for drinking water as well as fire safety keeping in mind the crowd expected at the event.” The Dahod district administration on Monday said that it had “sent personalised door-to-door invites to all residents”.
Tribal populations from adjoining districts of Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, and Vadodara are also expected to be brought in to attend the convention. District Development Officer Neha Kumari said that for security and law and order, 3000 police personnel have been deployed.
The Prime Minister on Wednesday also attacked the Opposition on neglicting the tribal freedom fighters. "Real freedom fighters were buried in the pages of history in first 70 years of Independence," he said.
"Today we have constructed a massive museum for Birsa Munda in Ranchi, Jharkhand. But I want to tell the people of Dahod that their contribution in the 1857 uprising in Mangadh had left the British soldiers licking their wounds.. One cannot forget Govind Guru. There was no area in Dahod where tribals did not pick up their bow and arrow and fight," the PM added.
He also said, "When I was CM, tribal areas did not have science classes. How would my tribal girls and boys become engineers and doctors... So, I created science classes. Now there are medical colleges in tribal areas; children from tribal areas are going abroad. This is the path to development that we have created." (ENS)
Stressting on the issue of equal opportunity for women in the field of developemnt in the area, PM Modi said, "You have to make the strength of your mothers and sisters the centre of your road to development."
"When there is a water crisis, the first person to be troubled is a mother... So for over 6 crore tribal families in India, we have undertaken the Nal se Jal project. We will implement this even for the 5 lakh tribal population of Gujarat," he added.
He also said, "I am proud that many tribal women and girls from Gujarat, who haven't even studied until class 7 have their eyes sparkling when they speak of the benefits that they have reaped from natural farming.. Few years ago, Dahod was known as the Phulwadi due to it's flower farming and the flowers from here went to temples in Mumbai... " (ENS)
During the speech PM Modi urged the tribal audience present during the Mahasammelan to create 75 ponds to conserve rainwater in each tribal district to mark the 75 years Amrutmahotsav..
'If you make 75 ponds in each tribal district, and promise me that you will because I trust you will, we will be able to celebrate a water festival, eliminate water crisis from tribal areas, ' he said. (ENS)
Sharing stories from his life, the prime minsiter said that tribal belt of Gujarat stretching from Ambaji to Umargaon played a amjor role during the initial stages of his life. He said, "There is an old belief that the place where we live, it has a big influence on our life. in the beginning of my public life, the first phase of my life included the entire tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargaon in Gujarat as my work area."
"When I used to visit Dahod, I used to enjoy the train rides but I was sad that the railways presence here was shrinking... It was my dream to see that the railway workshop here was taken to new heights. Today as PM I am honoured to inaugurate this." He added. (ENS)
The PM duing the event also sadi that India is now one of the few countries that make powerful 9,000 horsepower locomotives.
"This new factory will provide employment to thousands of youth and increase the scope of newer factories in the area. A new Dahod will be established." he added.
