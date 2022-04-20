PM Modi Dahod Tribal Meet Live Updates: Dahod to have 20,000 cr railway workshop for electric locomotive workshop, says PM Modi

Constructed a massive museum for Birsa Munda in Ranchi: PM Modi

The Prime Minister on Wednesday also attacked the Opposition on neglicting the tribal freedom fighters. "Real freedom fighters were buried in the pages of history in first 70 years of Independence," he said.

"Today we have constructed a massive museum for Birsa Munda in Ranchi, Jharkhand. But I want to tell the people of Dahod that their contribution in the 1857 uprising in Mangadh had left the British soldiers licking their wounds.. One cannot forget Govind Guru. There was no area in Dahod where tribals did not pick up their bow and arrow and fight," the PM added.

He also said, "When I was CM, tribal areas did not have science classes. How would my tribal girls and boys become engineers and doctors... So, I created science classes. Now there are medical colleges in tribal areas; children from tribal areas are going abroad. This is the path to development that we have created." (ENS)