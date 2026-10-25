PM’s warning on ‘cyber terrorism’: ‘Wars today aren’t fought with weapons alone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said wars are fought not only conventionally but also by attacking economies, as he emphasised the need to protect India’s banking system and digital infrastructure from ‘cyber terrorists’ and emerging challenges.

Amid growing concerns over cyber fraud and digital threats as India’s digital payments ecosystem expands, Modi, while addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar while inaugurating the RBI Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, said: “We all know that wars today are not fought with weapons alone. A country can also be weakened by attacking its economy. As India grows stronger economically, safeguarding our banking system against cybercriminals and cyberterrorists has become equally essential”.

On emerging cybersecurity challenges, Modi said the nature of cyber threats was evolving rapidly and could not be tackled with outdated systems, traditional training methods and old training tools. “We need modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce to meet these challenges effectively. The role of the new cybersecurity training institute is significant in this context,” he added.

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Modi said the past decade was about extending banking services to those who had been deprived of access to them, while the coming decade would be about making banking more efficient and trustworthy. “This requires robust data centres and powerful computing systems,” he added.

The prime minister also targeted the Congress’s mismanagement of the banking sector, alleging that its policies pushed the banking system to the brink of collapse and led to a mounting non-performing assets (NPA) crisis.

He said the country witnessed a different “phone banking” era before 2014. Modi said certain influential people and those connected to Congress leaders in Delhi could secure bank loans worth thousands of crores through phone calls, something that was a distant dream for middle-class families.

“While poor and middle-class families often needed a guarantor to open a bank account, the rich had the access to loans worth thousands of crores at any time under the Congress’s phone-banking system. This mismanagement pushed India’s banking sector into the grip of non-performing assets (NPAs), bringing the banking system to the brink of collapse,” said Modi.

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The prime minister took a dig at the bank nationalisation programme undertaken by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying it was done in the name of the poor in the 1960s and 1970s, but more than half of the country’s population remained outside the banking ecosystem till 2014.

“The banking sector was an example of how ordinary families, the poor and middle class, were kept deprived of necessities for decades,” he added.

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s speech in Odisha in 1985, in which he said only 15 paise out of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the people, Modi said things were different under the present government. “Now every rupee sent from Delhi reaches the bank account of the beneficiary in full. This has been made possible by the opening of nearly 59-60 crore Jan Dhan accounts,” he added.

The prime minister said development, for them, meant “balanced growth” across India, creating opportunities for villages as well as small cities and providing better connectivity to even the most remote regions.

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The remarks come amid the rapid expansion of India’s digital payments ecosystem, which has increased the need to safeguard financial transactions and banking infrastructure against cyber threats. The RBI’s new data centre in Odisha is expected to strengthen the resilience of its critical systems, while the cybersecurity training institute aims to build the expertise needed to address emerging threats to the financial sector.