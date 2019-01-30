Amid NSC row over ‘job loss’ post demonetisation, PM credits noteban for bringing down house prices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday credited the demonetisation exercise by his government for bringing down prices of houses and making them affordable for the youth.

Modi, who was in Surat to lay the foundation stone for extending the terminal building at Surat Airport, said, “I was asked what has been the benefit of note ban decision. You should ask it to the youth, who could buy residential homes at affordable rates after the decision. Black money used to be parked in real estate sector, but with decisions like note ban and RERA, we put a check to it.”

Interestingly, the prime minister’s word of praise for demonetisation came a day after the Acting Chairperson of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) resigned, protesting over the government’s withholding of the NSSO’s first Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment report. The report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation.

Modi also said that if the previous governments had to do the work that he has done in four years, they would have needed “25 more years” for it.

Lauding the Civil Aviation Ministry’s UDAAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, Modi said, “I had a dream that one day a common man would also be able to do air travel. That is why we started the UDAAN scheme. Today I am happy to say that the scheme has made our country a part of world’s fastest-growing aviation market.”

The prime minister also said that during the last four years of the NDA rule, his government constructed 1.30 crore houses while during the previous UPA rule, 25 lakh houses were built.

Urging the people to support a full majority government at the Centre, Modi said, “For the last 30 years, the country had a “hung Parliament” due to which progress was affected. But four years ago, people voted to give full majority after which the country is progressing rapidly.”