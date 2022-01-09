scorecardresearch
PM Modi to chair Covid review meeting

The meeting comes on the day India reported a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 224 days.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: January 9, 2022 11:33:08 am
According to government sources, PM Modi will chair the meeting at around 4.30 pm. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection.

Government sources said the meeting is scheduled for around 4:30 pm.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

