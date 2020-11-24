Pollution among factors that contributed to Covid surge, Kerjiwal tells PM Modi

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Twitter/@ChhattisgarhCMO)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention over the issue of stubble burning as he attributed the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital to multiple factors including air pollution.

Kejriwal made the appeal during the PM’s virtual review meeting with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. He informed the Prime Minister that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 coronavirus cases on November 10 during the third wave, and since then, the number of cases as well as the positivity rate is steadily decreasing. The Delhi CM also sought reservation of an additional 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the third wave lasts.

Later, PM Modi also discussed the vaccine distribution strategy with the states. Currently, five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India and one is in the early stages. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakeray apprised PM Modi that a task force has been formed by the state government to manage the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine and how vaccination will be carried out. Thackeray also informed Modi about various steps the Maharashtra government has taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“A task force has been set up to manage the distribution and vaccination in Maharashtra and the government is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India to track development of the coronavirus vaccine,” the statement said quoting Thackeray.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told PM Modi that the number of new infections is on the decline.

India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

