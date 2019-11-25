PM Modi: Country moving forward with fresh hopes after Ayodhya verdict

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi thanked the nation on Sunday for embracing the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case peacefully.

In Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the nation, he said, “130 crore Indians have proved that there is nothing above national interest for them by upholding the values of unity and harmony. The verdict on Ram Temple was welcomed by people across the country peacefully.”

“While the long legal battle has ended, the respect towards the judiciary has also grown. This verdict has also proved to be a milestone for our judiciary,”he said.

The Prime Minister also said that after the Supreme Court’s verdict, “the country is moving forward with fresh hopes and expectations in a new direction”.

“I wish that the new India moves forward with this message of peace, unity and harmony,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged school students and teachers across the country to participate in the ‘Fit India Week,’ an initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education to promote fitness among students.

“Do not forget that Fit India does not mean only mental fitness, or watching fitness videos on mobiles and computers. It means sweating it out and changing unhealthy food habits,” he said, urging every school to observe Fit India week in December.

He announced that schools will be ranked according to their approach towards fitness and schools achieving the top rankings — three stars and five stars — will be awarded the Fit India logo and flag. Schools can declare themselves fit on the Fit India online portal.

The Prime Minister expressed regret that the Brahmaputra Pushkar, a cultural festival on the banks of the river Brahmaputra that was held from November 4-6, did not “get the publicity it deserved” even when celebration of our culture, languages and civilization gives the message of “unity in diversity”.

“Maybe if someone had named it International River Festival or used such big words, then surely there are some people in our country who would have discussed it,” he said. He encouraged citizens to participate in such celebrations not only in their regions but also in other parts of the country.

He also spoke about the country’s linguistic diversity and highlighted the efforts of a small group of people in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula, who came together to preserve their language and further their culture.

The Prime Minister began his address by interacting with four NCC cadets, marking NCC Day that falls on the fourth Sunday of every November.

“I have also been an NCC cadet and I am still one at heart,” he said, recalling his experiences as a cadet.

When one of the cadets asked him had he not been a politician, what he would have been, he said, “Now this is a very difficult question because every child goes through multiple phases in life. Sometimes one wants to become this, sometimes one wants to become that, but it is true that I never had the desire to enter politics, nor did I ever think about it.”

He said that now that he is a politician, “I keep thinking how I can work for the welfare of the country.” He also talked about the Armed Forces Flag Day which falls on 7 December and urged everyone to raise the flag of the armed forces. “Merely remembering the valour and contribution of our soldiers is not enough and we must also contribute to the celebrations,” he said.

Answering a question from a student on the MyGov app about the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event, he said that the event might happen in January.