PM Modi to chair crucial Council of Ministers meeting today; cabinet reshuffle likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a crucial Council of Ministers meeting in Delhi today, with a review of the NDA government’s performance and speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle dominating the agenda. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the capital on Thursday.

The first of its kind this year, the meeting is being viewed as crucial in regard to a comprehensive review of the BJP-led NDA government’s functioning as it approaches the second-year mark and likely to undergo a reshuffle.

Scheduled around 4:30-5 pm at Sewa Teerth, the meeting has been called following the conclusion of PM Modi’s five-nation tour on Wednesday and the austerity drive that he himself announced in the midst of the impact of the West Asia situation on the global economy and energy security.