PM Modi to chair crucial Council of Ministers meeting today; cabinet reshuffle likely

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the capital on Thursday.
The first of its kind this year, the meeting is being viewed as crucial in regard to a comprehensive review of the BJP-led NDA government’s functioning as it approaches the second-year mark and likely to undergo a reshuffle.
Scheduled around 4:30-5 pm at Sewa Teerth, the meeting has been called following the conclusion of PM Modi’s five-nation tour on Wednesday and the austerity drive that he himself announced in the midst of the impact of the West Asia situation on the global economy and energy security.
Sources said the entire cabinet, which includes 30 ministers, 36 ministers of state (MoS), and 5 MoS with independent charges, will also have members from the NDA constituents in attendance.
In addition to a focus on the assessment of the functioning of various ministries since the NDA government was sworn in on June 9 2024, specific targets and outcomes of government schemes and a nationwide rozgar mela, were said to be on the agenda of the meeting.
The Council of Ministers is usually scheduled to meet every three months, according to government sources but could not due to both “national and global contingencies”.
According to insiders, the meeting was also being viewed as somewhat of a “final gathering” of the existing Council of Ministers which is likely to see a rejig as the NDA’s third successive government at the centre approaches the mid-way mark later this year.
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