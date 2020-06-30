PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme till end of November

PM Modi also said the government was working on a ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative. PM Modi also said the government was working on a ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative.

In order to help the poor tide over the economic slump caused by Covid 19 lockdown, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November.

The scheme, started to distribute ration among the poor after the Covid 19 lockdown was announced, was to end today. Modi also asked people to not become carefree during the unlock phase as the pandemic was rising and adhering to all precautions such as use of masks, social distancing and hygiene were of utmost importance.

“Our government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana till Diwali and Chhat Puja, that is till November. This means the scheme that gives free ration to 80 crore people will continue till November. Government will give every member of the family 5 kg wheat or 5 kg rice apart from one kg of grams. The expansion of this scheme will cost Rs 90,000 crore (to the exchequer). If we add expenses incurred in the last three months, it is Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

PMGKAY is one of the main components of the Centre’s Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor to “help them fight the battle against coronavirus”. It was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26. The scheme involves providing additional 5 kg foodgrain free to 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, over and above their monthly entitlement. Initially, it was for three months—April, May and June only.

Earlier, the government was giving one kg daal along with 5 kg wheat or rice. The milling of pulses, however, had ended up delaying delivery and distribution of daal. It is expected changing it to grams will speed up delivery.

Notably, many state CMs and Congress President Sonia Gandhi had written to the prime minister to extend the scheme. In a June 22 letter to the PM, Gandhi wrote: “Nearly three months since the country went into a strict lockdown, millions of Indians are at risk of slipping into poverty. The adverse impact on livelihoods has led to chronic food insecurity for both, our urban and rural poor. In light of the current situation, food entitlements should be expanded to address the hunger crisis facing some some of the most vulnerable people in the country.”

The letter had then gone on to ask for extending the PMGKY till September.

The Prime Minister said the decision was being taken as monsoon had set in and during monsoons and after there is little work barring in the agriculture sector. “In other sectors there is a slowdown. July also marks the beginning of a string of festivities beginning from Guru Purnima to Diwali and Chhat Puja. Festivities increase necessities and expenses,” PM said.

The Government had made an additional allocation of 1.20 crore metric tons of foodgrains under PMGKAY for three months (April-June, 2020). Out of about 40 lakh metric tonnes monthly allocation, States have distributed about 93 percent in April, 92 percent in May and 74 percent in June. West Bengal is the only State that has not distributed any foodgrains for the months of May and June. While some States, for instance Bihar and Delhi have distributed less foodgrains then the national average.

According to the latest buffer norms, which are in place since July 2017, the Government has to maintain a stock of at least 210.40 lakh MT of food-grains as on April 1st; 411.20 lakh MT as on July 1st ; 307.70 lakh MT as on October 1st and 214.10 lakh MT as on January 1st.

According to the Food Ministry, “As on June 29, 2020, FCI has 266.22 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 550.49 LMT wheat. Therefore, a total stock of 816.71 LMT foodgrains is available. (Excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown).”

“Under NFSA and other welfare schemes, about 55 LMT Foodgrains are required for a month,” says the ministry.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said, “On behalf of 130 crore people, particularly poor, of the country, I want to thank Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November 2020. This is a historic step in the interest of poor.”

“I would like to urge all the State governments to ensure that the benefits of this scheme reach the poor immediately. They should start lifting foodgrains from today,” Paswan said.

“I would also urge those States which have not yet fully distributed the foodgrains under PMGKAY that they should ensure speedy distribution of foodgrains,” he added.

The PM also used the occasion to emphasise the need to One Nation, One Ration Card. “We have seen a dream for the country. Many states have even done good work in this direction. That the entire nation will have one ration card. The poor will benefit the most from this. It will help those who migrate to other states for work,” PM said.

He also thanked farmers and the middle class for helping the government with hard work and honesty due which it was able to assist the poor through its schemes.

“Today, if the poor and needy are getting free ration, the credit goes to two groups: farmers and honest tax payers. Your hard work and sacrifice is the reason that the nation is able to extend this help. You have filled the graneries to ensure the poor do not go hungry. You have paid your taxes so the poor is able to fight with this pandemic. I bow to farmers and honest tax payers,” Modi said adding that in coming days the government would make more efforts to empower the poor and oppressed as also to improve the economy.

He said the PMGKY had surprised the world as the food distribution under the scheme was two and half times the population of the US, 12 times the population of the UK and twice the population of the EU.

He then recounted all that the government had done to help the poor. “Everyone made an effort that no poor man sleeps hungry. Timely and sensitive decisions maximise our capability to fight any disaster. That is why after lockdown, we brought PMGKY. WE gave a package of 1.75 lakh crore. Rs 31,000 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. The bank accounts of nine crore farmers received Rs 18,000 crore. The PM Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyan has also been started at a good pace. The government is spending Rs 50,000 crore on it,” Modi said.

The PM began his 4 pm speech expressing concern over public behaviour during the unlock phase despite the rising pandemic graph.

“We are entering into unlock 2. We are also entering the season when cases of flue increase. I urge you to take care of yourself at this time. India is in a better state compared to the world. Due to timely lockdown and other measures lakhs of lives have been saved. But we also see that since there has been unlock 1, carelessness in personal and public behaviour is increasing. Initially we were very alert about use of masks, hygiene and social distancing. But today, when we need more alertness, carelessness is a matter of grave concern,” PM said.

He added that public needed to show the same seriousness in adherence to rules as they showed during the lockdown. “We need the same alertness now, especially in containment zones. We have to really focus on them. We need to question, stop and make understand whoever is not following rules,” Modi said.

The PM then narrated an incident where the prime minister of a country had been fined Rs 13,000 for not wearing a mask at a public place. “In India also authorities need to work like that. From Gram Pradhan to Pradhan Mantri, no one is above the rules,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was, perhaps, referring to media reports of a fine of 300 leva (170 USD) announced by Bulgaria’s Health Department on premier Boyko Borisov for visiting a monastery without a mask.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.