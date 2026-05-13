PM Modi shrinks convoy, pushes EV use after call to save fuel amid Iran war energy crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, reported news agency ANI. Reduction in vehicles was done while maintaining essential security components as per the SPG protocol. The convoy size was reduced in Gujarat and Assam immediately after his speech in Hyderabad. PM Modi has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, wherever possible, without new purchases, ANI reported quoting sources.

PM Modi on Sunday called on citizens to reduce consumption of fuel and switch to public transport. He also urged people to reduce gold purchases for at least 1 year. His appeal came in the wake of the global energy disruption caused by the Iran war.