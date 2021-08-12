‘Modiji, how afraid are you’: Congress hits out after Twitter locks official handle

The Congress party, via a post on Instagram on Thursday morning, said their official Twitter handle has been locked by the microblogging site.

According to the screenshot of the locked account shared in the post, the Congress’s Twitter account was locked because it “violated Twitter rules” regarding publishing or posting other people’s private information without their express authorisation and permission”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

The party, while slamming such action, said, “Modiji, just how afraid are you? Reminder: The Congress party fought for our nation’s independence, equipped only with truth, non-violence & the will of the people. We won then, we’ll win again.”

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party’s official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers have been blocked by Twitter.

He alleged that Twitter is acting against Congress leaders under pressure from the government. “Twitter is clearly acting under government’s pressure, as it did not remove the same pictures shared by the Twitter accounts of National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a few days,” Gupta said.

The move comes barely days after the temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account following a complaint from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about a tweet that showed Rahul interacting with the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi last week.

The NCPCR had directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader’s account for violating the privacy of a minor, as mandated by the laws of the land.

The Congress, on Wednesday, further claimed that the Twitter accounts of media head Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party’s whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev were also locked.