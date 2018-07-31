PM Modi ‘thankful’ to Congress over no-confidence, says opposition helped to expose their own immaturity

The prime minister’s views came today during a BJP parliamentary party meeting which was attended by top party leaders. The prime minister’s views came today during a BJP parliamentary party meeting which was attended by top party leaders.

Taking a dig at the Congress over no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “thankful” to the party for allowing him to expose their hollowness and giving a chance to the government to highlight its successes before the nation. Modi said that by initiating a no-confidence motion in the lower house of the Parliament, the Congress has shot itself in the foot. The prime minister’s views came during a BJP parliamentary party meeting which was attended by top party leaders.

In criticism of the motion in the parliament, the PM said that it showed the opposition’s political immaturity as even the numbers were against them. He said that his government neither lacked numbers nor faced any hostile political environment in the country, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

PTI quoted a source as saying that PM Modi offered ‘badhai’ (congratulations) to party members and allies for the motion’s defeat and ‘double badhai’ to those who brought it.

At the meeting, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, besides BJP president Amit Shah felicitated the prime minister for the party’s victory and expressed their views over the motion’s defeat in Lok Sabha.

The prime minister also said that no mature political party would ever commit such mistake, referring to the motion that was brought against the NDA dispensation. He said that now the opposition parties are trying to cover up for their mistake by attacking the government over Rafale deal.

Meanhwile, backing PM’s views, BJP National President Amit Shah said there was no reason for the opposition to sponsor such a motion, which was comprehensively defeated with 326 members voting against it and only 126 supporting. Swaraj made a reference to the wide margin to attack the opposition, while Gadkari said it was spreading confusion over a host of issues among the masses as it lacked a real agenda, reported PTI.

