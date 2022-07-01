PM Modi congratulates Lapid for assuming Israeli premiership

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Yair Lapid for assuming the premiership of Israel and said he looks forward to furthering the bilateral strategic partnership as the two countries celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

Lapid reciprocated by saying that India is an “important partner” and a “close friend of Israel”, and he looks forward to working together to deepen this friendship.

Israel’s Parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, became the country’s caretaker Prime Minister just after midnight on Friday. He took over from Naftali Bennett, Israel’s shortest serving Prime Minister.

“Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations,” Modi tweeted.

Lapid replied, “Thank you, @NarendraModi. India is an important partner and close friend of Israel. I look forward to working together to deepen this friendship & strengthen the special ties between our two countries.”

Modi also tweeted to Naftali Bennett. “Thank you His Excellency @naftalibennett for being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role,” he said in another tweet.

Bennet replied, “Thank you my dear friend. To a long and strong friendship.”