scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Latest news

PM Modi congratulates Iran’s newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi

"I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran," PM Modi tweeted, congratulating Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of Iran.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2021 2:33:02 pm
Narendra Modi, Ebrahim RaisiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Iran's newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Iran’s newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran.

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory on Saturday in the country’s presidential election, a vote that both propelled the supreme leader’s protégé into Tehran’s highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 20: Latest News

Advertisement