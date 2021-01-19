scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
‘Overjoyed’: PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 1:55:50 pm
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia (AP)

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its historic win against Australia in Brisbane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the country is “overjoyed.”

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane.

India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1. This is the first time Australia lost a Test match at Brisbane since 1988. With the famous victory at Gabba, India now retains the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Resuming at four for none on the final day, India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire. Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill scored 91. Cheteshwar Pujara enduring many painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock that he raised with a 211-ball vigil.

