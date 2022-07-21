scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

PM Modi congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu, says ‘her victory augurs well for our democracy’

Prime Minister Modi thanked all the MPs and MLAs across party lines who supported Droupadi Murmu's candidature for the top post.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 9:03:21 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express File Photo)

Asserting NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu’s “record victory augurs well for our democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said she will be an “outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development journey”.

“I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development journey,” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Prime Minister Modi further said Murmu has with this win “emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden”.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji’s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” he tweeted.

64-year-old Murmu, who defeated Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, is the first Adivasi and second woman to become the nation’s First Citizen and the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces.

