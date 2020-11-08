‘Look forward to working closely together’: PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President-elect Joe Biden (File Photo/Source: narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidency on Saturday in a bitter election against US President Donald Trump. Soon after Biden was declared winner by the Associated Press, PM Modi congratulated him on his spectacular victory on Twitter, saying Biden’s contributions as vice president to “strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable”.

“I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” he added.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

PM Modi also congratulated Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman to hold the office of vice president of the United States.

“Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Biden, 77, was elected the 46th President of the United States on Saturday even as President Trump refused to concede, saying the “election is far from over.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated President-elect Biden. In a tweet, he said, “I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction.”

Congratulating Harris, he said her win “makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India.”

Harris, 56, is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan from India and Donald Harris from Jamaica.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd