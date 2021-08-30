scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
PM Modi dials Tokyo Paralympics medal winners, lauds their passion and dedication

The Prime Minister congratulated Avani Lekhara, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Devendra Jhajharia for their performance at Tokyo Paralympics.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 11:00:16 am
PM Modi congratulated Javelin throwers Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia for winning bronze and silver medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara, who won India’s first gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya who won silver.

Lekhara, 19, also equalled the world record with a total score of 249.6 in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Modi spoke to Lekhara and congratulated her saying this win is a matter of great pride. Avani expressed happiness at the support she has received from the entire nation.

The Prime Minister also tweeted, “Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting.”

Congratulating Kathuniya, who won a silver medal in the F56 category, PM Modi tweeted, “Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes.”

In a telephone conversation with him, PM Modi lauded the efforts put in by Yogesh’s mother in ensuring his success.

Devendra Jhajharia, a 40-year-old two-time gold-winning javelin thrower, also won a silver medal on Monday in the F46 category. The Prime Minister congratulated Jhajharia for his “superb performance”. Modi tweeted, “Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal.”

India’s Sundar Singh Gurjar, 25, won a bronze medal in the same event. Complimenting Gurjar’s courage and dedication the Prime Minister tweeted, “India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication.”

