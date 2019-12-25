PM Modi congratulates Ashraf Ghani on re-election as Afghan President

PM Narendra Modi and Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani. (File) PM Narendra Modi and Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday for his re-election for a second five-year term and assured him of India’s support for the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process in the war-torn country.

Afghan election officials on Sunday announced that President Ghani secured 50.64 per cent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice in the September 28 election. Ghani’s rival, Abdullah Abdullah, has rejected the result and announced that he will challenge it.

“My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections,” Ghani said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“He said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world’s largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan’s democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism,” Ghani said.

Responding to Ghani’s tweets, Prime Minister Modi said India will always support Afghanistan in their developmental needs. “Close strategic partnership between our people benefits our nations,” Modi said, asserting that India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi said Modi extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit India at early mutual convenience. The invitation was accepted.

Reiterating India’s abiding commitment as a close friend and neighbour to a unified, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan, the PM underlined India’s principled support to an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, the statement said.

Modi also complimented the people of Afghanistan on the successful conduct of the elections and the subsequent process in face of daunting challenges, which represents the strengthening of roots of democracy in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

