PM Modi condoles demise of ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, calls him his ‘mentor’

Keshubhai Patel with Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed his condolence over the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, saying he was an outstanding leader who mentored many young party workers including him.

“Our dear and respected Keshubhai has passed away… I am very deeply pained and saddened. He was an excellent leader who cared for every section of the society. His life was dedicated to the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Gujarati.

The PM said he talked to his son Bharatbhai and expressed condolences.

Calling Keshubhai as a mentor to many young party workers including him, PM Modi said, “Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including me. Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss.”

“Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. The issues of farmers were at close to his heart. Whether he was an MLA, MP, Minister or Chief Minister, in any post, he always made sure that farmer-oriented decisions were made,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

Keshubhai Patel died in Ahmedabad Thursday after prolonged illness. The 92-year-old leader had recovered from Covid-19 recently.

Patel was the chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. He was succeeded by Modi himself.

