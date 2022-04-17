scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
PM Modi condoles death of Pakistani humanitarian activist

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 17, 2022 10:31:13 am
Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74. (Twitter/Babar Azam)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian activist who used to work alongside her philanthropist husband late Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe, Modi tweeted.

Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74.

Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.

