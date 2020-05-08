PM Modi condoles death of 16 migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. He said all possible assistance is being provided.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation.”

At least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning. The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.