PM Modi condoles Ahmed Patel’s demise: ‘His role in strengthening Cong would always be remembered’

The PM said he spoke to Patel’s son Faisal and expressed his condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who passed away early Wednesday morning after battling Covid. Taking to Twitter, he said Patel spent years in public life, serving the society. Saying that he was known for his sharp mind, Patel’s ‘role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered’.

The PM said he spoke to Patel’s son Faisal and expressed his condolences. “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1. He was battling with post-infection related complications and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

A Gandhi family loyal, Patel was Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor for a long time. In a long political career, Patel served five terms in the Rajya Sabha. He won three Lok Sabha elections.

He was currently the Congress treasurer, a post that he occupied thrice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd