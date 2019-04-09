PM condemns Maoist attack in Dantewada, mourns loss of BJP MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which five people, including BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, were killed. The incident took place just 48 hours before Lok Sabha elections in the Bastar region. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used by the Naxals in the attack that took place at Nakulnar in the district. Dantewada Naxal Attack LIVE Updates

Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019

Expressing grief over the death of the BJP legislator, the PM wrote on Twitter that he was a ‘dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP’.

Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the attack, on Twitter. “The Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is very painful. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.

दंतेवाड़ा छत्तीसगढ़ का नक्सली हमला बहुत दुखद हैं। मै ईश्वर से मृतकों की आत्मा की शांति और परिवार जन को शक्ति और हिम्मत देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019

The Bastar region has 12 MLAs, of which Mandavi was the lone BJP legislator. The 11 other MLAs are from the Congress. A preliminary report suggests that an ambush was set up by the Naxals to target the convoy.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called a high-level meeting in Raipur. The attack took place between Kuakonta and Shyamgiri hills when the escort vehicle of the state police was targetted with the IED. Four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police were killed in the attack. A reinforcement party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was rushed to the spot.

The attack comes months after a Doordarshan journalist and two police personnel were killed while two others injured in an ambush by Naxals in the Aranpur sector of Dantewada district.

The election in the Bastar region is to be held in the first phase on April 11. The attack is being seen as a clear call by the Naxals to boycott the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to be held in three phases in Chhattisgarh.