‘No place for such violence in our country’: PM Modi condemns murder of BJP J&K leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of senior BJP leader Ghulam Mohammad Mir by suspected militants in Kashmir. Expressing condolences, Modi said, “there is no place for such violence in our country.”

“Strongly condemn the killing of BJP JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers,” he tweeted.

Ghulam Mohammad Mir, the BJP’s district vice-president for Anantnag, was shot dead by suspected militants in Verinag area of south Kashmir on Saturday, less than 48 hours before Shopian and Pulwama districts of Anantnag parliamentary constituency go to polls.

The state BJP unit has alleged that his security was recently withdrawn and that the matter was taken up with authorities but no action was taken.

Towards March end, a special security review meeting ordered withdrawal of security of around 500 protected persons, most of them political workers. Subsequently, parties approached the state election commission over the matter. Senior officials from the Election Commission told The Indian Express last month that after receiving the communication from the political parties on the issue, they took up the matter with the state government and the commission was expecting a review soon.