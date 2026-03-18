PM Modi condemns attack on UAE, discusses navigation via Strait with President Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, or MBZ. They discussed the ongoing war in West Asia and agreed on ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was the second time that the two leaders spoke since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

During his telephonic conversation, Modi strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country and agreed with the UAE leader to continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia.

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings.