‘India stands in solidarity’: PM Modi condemns attack on UAE, dials President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East. PM Modi condoled the loss of life in the UAE and expressed solidarity with the country as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and the United States.

PM Modi, in a statement on X, said, “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.”