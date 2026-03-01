‘India stands in solidarity’: PM Modi condemns attack on UAE, dials President

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East. PM Modi condoled the loss of life in the UAE and expressed solidarity with the country as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and the United States.
PM Modi, in a statement on X, said, “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.”
Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.
Thanked him for taking care of the Indian…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026
“Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” the Prime Minister added.
This comes after Iran’s attacks against UAE, Bahrain and Qatar intensified, and New Delhi asked “all sides” to exercise “restraint”, “avoid escalation” and pursue “dialogue and diplomacy” to de-escalate tension.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram