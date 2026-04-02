PM Modi completes self-enumeration as digital census begins

The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to self-enumerate their household details and participate in the Census process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed his self-enumeration for the first phase of the Census 2027, which is known as Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) and focuses on housing conditions, available amenities, and household assets.

The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to self-enumerate their household details and participate in the Census process.

“Completed my self-enumeration. Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details. I appeal to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process,” Modi posted on X.