PM Modi completes self-enumeration as digital census begins

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed his self-enumeration for the first phase of the Census 2027, which is known as Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) and focuses on housing conditions, available amenities, and household assets.
The Prime Minister has appealed to the people to self-enumerate their household details and participate in the Census process.
“Completed my self-enumeration. Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details. I appeal to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process,” Modi posted on X.
The first phase of the Census started with self-enumeration on April 1.
This will be followed by a house-to-house houselisting operation by designated enumerators, beginning April 16. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within a 30-day window between April and September 2026.
Census 2027 will cover 784 districts, 5,127 statutory towns, 4,580 Census towns, and 6,39,902 villages across 36 states and Union Territories.
The Census is a Union subject and is listed at serial number 69 in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.
On June 16 last year, the Centre issued a notification declaring its intent to conduct the Census 2027.
The notification, issued by the Office of Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the reference date for the Census is set for March 1, 2027, for most parts of the country.
However, for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas, including Ladakh and parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the reference date is set for October 1, 2026.
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