PM Modi: committed to bringing water to 13 Rajasthan districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central Government will consider taking the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) forward once both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are on the same page, while also taking a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading portions from the state’s last year’s Budget speech.

Addressing the second of his two rallies in Dausa on Sunday — the first one was to launch the completed Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa leg of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway — the PM said: “Resolving the challenge of water in Rajasthan is a priority of the BJP government. You are seeing that the work to join Ken Betwa between MP and UP is starting. In the same way, we are committed to providing drinking water and irrigation facilities in 13 eastern Rajasthan districts.”

Mentioning ERCP, he said a praroop (draft) of the big project has been prepared. “This praroop has been shared by the Centre with the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A special committee on rivers has included this proposal as a priority project. When both the states will agree, the Centre will definitely consider taking it forward,” the PM said.

Earlier during the PM’s first rally, Gehlot, joining in via a video conference from Jaipur, had raised the issue, saying: “Since you have arrived, I hope you will keep your point on ERCP. It has become an issue here. During the last elections, you had mentioned in Jaipur and Ajmer that you will positively try to declare it as a national project. There are 16 national projects and if you declare one then all Rajasthanis will be grateful to you. And you are in Dausa, which is among the 13 (ERCP) districts.”

Meanwhile, after mentioning the Centre’s stance on ERCP, Modi said: “The Congress governments didn’t develop border villages and districts because they were scared. And they have said this in Parliament that if we make roads on the border, what if the enemy uses the same,” the PM said.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, Modi said: “A few days ago, what happened during the Budget session is being discussed all across. I agree that anyone can make a mistake. But this also tells that Congress has no vision and there is no weight left in its words.”