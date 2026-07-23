PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases amid nationwide protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced fast-track courts to ensure ‘justice’ in paper leak cases. The Prime Minister’s announcement comes amid the raging protests across the nation led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by Opposition parties like Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said in an X post.