PM Modi cites Rae Bareli coach factory to point to failure to utilise potential in governance

PM Modi speaks during the centennial foundation day of the Lucknow University, via video conferencing, in Delhi. (PTI)

Taking on the Congress in an oblique way while speaking about governance, or the lack of it before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cited the example of Rae Bareli Rail rail coach factory to explain to Lucknow University students and teachers how a failure to utilise true potential in governance can leave even big projects useless. But, he added, they can yield results when one is able to utilise the true potential.

Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and the only Parliamentary seat the party won in UP in 2019 General Election. As chairperson of the UPA and the local MP, Rae Bareli rail coach factory was a project close to her heart

Modi, who was addressing the centennial Foundation Day celebrations of Lucknow University through video-conferencing, did not name either the Congress or Sonia.

Modi said: “I want to cite an example of the result when true potential is not utilised. It is not far away from Lucknow – Rae Bareli rail coach factory. Many years ago, investment was done there, facilities were created, machinery was brought; big announcements were made that rail coach would be manufactured there. But for years, the only work done there was of denting and painting of coaches.”

The Prime Minister said coaches were brought from Kapoorthala, Punjab, and only “painting and denting” work was done at the unit in Rae Bareli.

That line of thinking, and the style of work, changed only after 2014 – and the result is for everyone to see, he said. He said a large number of coaches are manufactured at the Rae Bareli unit today, and this factory would soon be the biggest rail coach factory in the world. “Saamarthya ka sahi istemal kaise hota hai woh aapke bagal mein hi hai (real use of potential is just next-door to you,” Modi said, adding that along with right use of potential, “intention and willpower is equally important”.

