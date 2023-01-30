‘Modi sarkar’s version of DDLJ’: Jairam Ramesh replies to Union Minister Jaishankar over Chinese incursions

In a rebuttal to S Jaishankar’s recent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements on the Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh Monday said that the Union Minister’s remarks were “the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government’s failed China policy”.

“Since May 2020, the Modi government’s preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh has been summed up with DDLJ – Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government’s failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh,” the parliamentarian claimed in a statement.

Here is my response to the most recent statements of the External Affairs Minister who is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar’s version of DDLJ. pic.twitter.com/UMpevHZ5vk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 30, 2023

The External Affairs Minister had Saturday alleged that some people were deliberately spreading wrong news about the China issue for politics, news agency PTI reported. He made the remarks, viewed as a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with the audience in Pune in a question-answer session during the launch of ‘Bharat Marg’, the Marathi translation of his book ‘The India Way’.

“Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday,” PTI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

In response to this, Jairam Ramesh said: “The fact of that there is no comparison between 1962 when India went to war with China to defend its territory and 2020 after which India has acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by ‘disengagements’ in which India has lost access to thousands of square kilometres of territory.”

Pointing out that he would rather approach the military leadership, Army, or Intelligence when he has some lack of understanding, Jaishankar had said: “I will not call the Chinese ambassador and seek information.”

Notably, in 2017, when India and China were locked in a standoff on the border area abutting Bhutan, the Congress said Rahul Gandhi had met the ambassadors of the two neighbouring countries.

Hitting back at the EAM for this comment, Jairam Ramesh said: “The EAM’s implied cheap shot at Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador in 2017 is ironic, to say the least coming from someone who is ambassador to the US during the Obama administration presumably met with leading Republicans. Are opposition leaders not entitled to meet diplomats from countries that are important from a trade, investment and security standpoint?”

Pointing out that the Modi government should have been truthful from the start and taken the opposition into confidence by discussing the China crisis in parliamentary standing committees and debating the issue in Parliament, the Congress leader said: “At a very minimum it should have held detailed briefings for leaders of major political parties.”

“It is extraordinary that EAM Jaishankar has admitted on several occasions that he has no idea why China has turned aggressive on the Line of Actual Control, notwithstanding the unusually frequent contacts between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and the PM’s boast that he enjoys a special ‘Plus One’ relationship with President Xi,” Jairam Ramesh added.

