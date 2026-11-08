PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate this Diwali with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. The prime minister made the announcement in a social media post even as he headed for Bastar, which the government said was Naxal-free in May this year.

“Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway and now, development is flourishing. I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation,” Modi wrote on X.

Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway and now, development is flourishing. I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation. दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बस्तर जा रहा हूं। कल तक जहां नक्सलियों का कहर था वहां आज विकास की बहार है। वीर जवानों, उनके बलिदान, त्याग और तपस्या को नमन करने जा रहा हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026

On 31 March 2026, the Centre declared that the country had been freed from Naxalism after the elimination of several senior leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.

On Saturday, while extending Diwali greetings, Modi said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with soldiers. In a video message, he wished people peace, prosperity and happiness, adding that he would celebrate Diwali with the same enthusiasm as everyone else, alongside the country’s security personnel.