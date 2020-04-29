PM enquires about Chandigarh, VP Badnore raises infection of hospital staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning called up UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to enquire about Chandigarh’s COVID-19 situation. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning called up UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to enquire about Chandigarh’s COVID-19 situation. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning called up UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to enquire about Chandigarh’s COVID-19 situation.

Badnore raised the issue of hospital staff getting infected which was a big concern. He explained to the Prime Minister the steps being taken in the city to fight COVID-19. He also explained how Chandigarh had to deal with both corona and non-corona patients coming from neighbouring states to PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.

The UT Administrator told the PM the Tricity was cooperating and coordinating closely.

The Administrator said that they will be making a strict protocol as recommended by three institutes so that they become COVID-safe.

At a meeting of officers held on Tuesday evening, Badnore expressed concern at the sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in UT, particularly in Bapu Dham Colony.

As Bapu Dham and Sector 30 were turning out to be hotspots within the city, UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that outbreak needs to be contained by focusing all energy and resources in pockets like Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and Sector 30-B.

“Apart from sealing the area, efforts will be made to ensure that the locals maintain social distancing by taking the help of local volunteers and leaders. CCTV cameras will be installed and drone photography will be used to find persons, who are violating the social distancing norms in the area. The police will also patrol the area regularly so as to ensure that the curfew orders are strictly followed,” Parida said.

The Administrator directed the Director General of Police to ensure that the area is totally cordoned off and the entry/exit from the affected pocket is strictly regulated. He also directed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure proper sanitisation and cleaning of the area. The Deputy Commissioner was directed to ensure the availability of essential items in the pocket.

RAPID TESTING KITS RETURNED

Rapid testing kits received from the Centre are being returned as per the directions of the Central government. Health Secretary Arun Gupta said that Punjab Engineering College had contributed blood by organising blood donation camps.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav stated that necessary arrangements for supply of water during summer season has been made. He also stated that strict action will be taken against unauthorised vendors, who are roaming around to sell vegetables without authorisation. He stated that the Municipal Corporation will track the movement of vendors through the COVID application.

INFECTION HAPPENS WITHOUT MUCH FAULT OF INFECTED PERSONS

The Administrator said that people should not stigmatise the patients. He stated that this infection happens often without much fault of the infected persons and there is no justification to ridicule or boycott the patients or their family. He directed all officials to enhance their efforts to ensure that the sudden increase in number of positive cases could be controlled.

