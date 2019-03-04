PM Modi chairs National Security Council meet

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the National Security Council meet, with ministers of the Cabinet Committee on Security were present as well as NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary V K Gokhale.

Advertising

The meeting came in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The NSC is tasked with advising the Prime Minister on matters of national security. It was set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998, with Brajesh Mishra as the first NSA.

The NSC keeps meeting on regular basis but Sunday’s meet assumes significance owing to the latest security scenario.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the country carried out an airstrike on terrorist camp in Balakot across the border on February 26, after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Advertising

In response to India’s airstrike, Pakistan Air Force breached the Line of Control, leading to a confrontation between the two sides.