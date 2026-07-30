PM Modi’s key meeting at Parliament with top ministers, Ajit Doval

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, J P Nadda, Hardeep Puri and senior officials are among those present at the meeting.

Written by: Liz Mathew
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 01:21 PM IST
PM Modi addresses media as monsoon session begins. (Video grab from Sansad TV Live)PM Modi is chairing a crucial meeting at his office in Parliament.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with senior members of his government, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The meeting comes amid a number of issues on the government’s radar, including the deadlock in Parliament over students’ protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Other issues likely on the agenda include continued conflict between the US and Iran, as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the possible impact on the country’s energy supply. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is also among those attending the meeting, as are Health Minister JP Nadda and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Liz Mathew
Liz Mathew
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Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home).  ... Read More

 

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