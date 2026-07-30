PM Modi’s key meeting at Parliament with top ministers, Ajit Doval

1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 01:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting with senior members of his government, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The meeting comes amid a number of issues on the government’s radar, including the deadlock in Parliament over students’ protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Other issues likely on the agenda include continued conflict between the US and Iran, as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the possible impact on the country’s energy supply. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is also among those attending the meeting, as are Health Minister JP Nadda and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
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