PM Modi to chair meeting on heatwave, monsoon season today

As several states across the country grapple with intense heatwaves, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting to review the preparedness to deal with the rise in temperatures as well as the upcoming monsoon season, government sources told PTI.

Following his three day visit to Europe, the prime minister is expected hold seven or eight meetings during the day in New Delhi, sources said.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s Monthly Weather and Climate summary, April this year ended as the third warmest over India in 122 years. This comes after March had remained the warmest over the same period.

Prolonged and frequent heatwaves affected major parts of the country during April, taking the maximum temperatures at many places in west Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra to over 45 degrees Celsius.

