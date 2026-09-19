Carbon emission blame unfairly put on developing nations: PM Modi at NGT international conference

Per capita carbon emissions in developed countries is six times higher than India’s, but the responsibility of carbon emissions is often, and unfairly, placed on developing countries, PM Narendra Modi said Saturday.

Inaugurating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) international conference on ‘The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics’ which was attended by CJI Surya Kant, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R Venkataramani and NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Modi charted India’s journey and achievements to becoming a country with one of the highest share of non-fossil fuel energy capacity, including its strides in clean mobility.

Highlighting the gap in emissions, the PM said, “The historical reality is that even today, India’s per capita carbon emissions are less than half the global average. In developed countries, per capita carbon emissions are six times higher than India’s. Six times higher.”

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His remarks come at a time when Nepal is seeking climate compensation for the devastating flash flood from the loss and damage fund instituted under the UN framework to help vulnerable countries fight climate change impacts.

He said, however, when his government pushes for nuclear energy capacity expansion, those who preach most loudly about the environment actively oppose clean energy solutions by filing court cases to halt government’s nuclear initiatives. “And now the country is rapidly working on nuclear energy generation. And those who give long speeches on the environment, when I take forward nuclear energy work, they will go to courts to stop it,” he said.

India, Modi said, was placing this fact on emissions before the world, and he urged every Indian to do the same with resolve.

Listing the global initiatives of International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuel Alliance and International Big Cat Alliance, the PM underlined that among G20 countries, India was the only nation that has fulfilled its COP21 Paris climate summit commitments ahead of schedule.

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From the growth of solar energy capacity of 2 gigawatts in 2012 to 160 gigawatts now, to wind energy and hydropower capacity expansion, Modi underlined that India’s performance in the renewable energy sector is being discussed positively across the world. He said 30 lakh farmers have received solar pumps under Kusum Yojana, while the completed ‘One Nation One Grid’ project has successfully prevented 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions. “We have started a mission to make homes themselves the center of solar power generation,” the PM said.

Dwelling on growth in clean mobility, the PM said that last year alone, 25 lakh EVs were sold in India from 3,000 in 2014. India, he said, is embracing the EV revolution with full strength, which is also helping the environment. On metro network expansion, Modi said before 2014, there were only five cities with metro networks, covering less than 250 km.

Today, he said, India has over 1,000 km of metro network across 20 cities.

The 100% railway electrification, growth in inland waterways, and completion of around 3,000 km of the dedicated freight corridor, Modi said, were reducing fuel consumption.

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All these changes in the mobility sector alone are testimony to the fact that our “development is both speedy and sustainable”, he said. “These are also figures of India’s contribution to the future of humanity.”

Before Modi’s address, CJI Surya Kant said the question before the courts is no longer conservation versus development but how the two can be harmonised and sustained together. Describing the Supreme Court as the “banyan tree” of environmental justice, he said that the shift towards climate-related rights from environmental rights was important.

“Courts around the world have endeavoured to highlight that the environment is not an inert backdrop to human ambition, but a living, breathing protagonist in the story of our shared well-being,” the CJI said.

Bhupender Yadav said the choice was not between development and environment but between sustainable development and development that could not be sustained. He said that along with progress in the renewable energy sector, India is also protecting its wildlife species, noting the growth in the numbers of tigers, elephants and lions and conservation of endangered species such as Great Indian Bustard and vultures.