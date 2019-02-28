LIVE Updates: India will fight as one, win as one, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, while addressing one crore people through his NaMo App as part of a massive outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said India “will fight as one, will live as one, will work as one, will grow as one and will win as one.” He added that the sentiments in India are at a different level now. “The country is in a new confidence… Everyone feels that what was impossible is possible,” he said.

“The country’s heroic youth is showing its strength on the border and across the border. The whole country is one and stands with our jawans. India is going to attain even more strength and development in the times to come,” the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised the Prime Minister of organising an election campaign programme at a time when the country awaits the return of captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. In a tweet, the Congress said, “It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy.”