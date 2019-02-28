LIVE Updates: India will fight as one, win as one, says PM Narendra Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-campaign-live-updates-india-pakistan-border-tension-loc-balakot-elections-5604364/
LIVE Updates: India will fight as one, win as one, says PM Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi booth campaign LIVE News Updates: While addressing BJP workers, the PM said, "The country is in a new confidence... Everyone feels that what was impossible is possible."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, while addressing one crore people through his NaMo App as part of a massive outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said India “will fight as one, will live as one, will work as one, will grow as one and will win as one.” He added that the sentiments in India are at a different level now. “The country is in a new confidence… Everyone feels that what was impossible is possible,” he said.
“The country’s heroic youth is showing its strength on the border and across the border. The whole country is one and stands with our jawans. India is going to attain even more strength and development in the times to come,” the Prime Minister added.
Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised the Prime Minister of organising an election campaign programme at a time when the country awaits the return of captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. In a tweet, the Congress said, “It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy.”
Hardik Patel criticises PM Modi for holding booth connect event
Patidar leader Hardik Patel criticised PM Modi and BJP for holding a booth connect event amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan at LoC.
Urging PM Modi to cancel his booth connect programme, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments."
Congress criticises PM for holding election event amid border tension
The Congress has criticised the Prime Minister of organising an election campaign programme at a time when the country awaits the return of captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. In a tweet, the Congress said, “It is shameful that while India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, our Prime Time PM cannot stop campaigning even for a few minutes. We stand with our soldiers & will continue to question the Modi Govt on their apathy.”
Prime Minister Modi's booth connect programme comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India conducted air strikes on Pakistan based terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday responded to India’s counter-terrorism operations against JeM but its attempts were foiled successfully, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said. However, one Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, was captured by the Pakistan forces Wednesday.
India Wednesday demanded his immediate release and “made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel”. A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. India expects his immediate and safe return.”
