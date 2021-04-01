PM Modi calls Uddhav Thackeray, enquires about wife Rashmi’s health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and enquired about the health of his wife Rashmi, the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Rashmi, who had tested Covid-19 positive on March 23, has been admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital to do some medical tests on Tuesday. She is reportedly responding well to treatment and her health is improving rapidly.

“Upon learning about Rashmi Thackeray’s illness, PM Modi called CM Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about her health and wished her a healthy life,” said a Sena functionary.

On March 11, Rashmi had taken the first jab of covid vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital along with CM Thackeray and her mother.