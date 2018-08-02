PM Modi calls for orderly function of Parliament, says, not govt, country loses most amid din

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Best Parliamentarian Award event in Parliament complex on Wednesday. Renuka Puri President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Best Parliamentarian Award event in Parliament complex on Wednesday. Renuka Puri

The government has the least to lose due to disruptions in Parliament —- it is the country, and constituency of each Parliamentarian, which has the most to lose in such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while calling for an orderly functioning of both Houses of Parliament.

Speaking at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament to confer the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ on five MPs for the last five years, Modi said it is the duty of every member to articulate the problems of the common people in the House and “force the government” to take steps for their welfare. “It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, they are not able to speak,” Modi said.

While underlining that Parliament is a forum for debate, the Prime Minister said, “The words spoken in Parliament are on record – they will be part of history books. That is why it is important for Parliament to function effectively.” He said MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents in a country as big as India.

Ostensibly referring to frequent disruptions in Parliament, Modi said the country would have been surprised to see MPs of all parties sitting together in harmony at the event, unlike during the day where all vociferously oppose each other. He said he wishes to see the same harmonious scene in both Houses.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the awards for the last five years on Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi, and Bhartruhari Mahtab. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also addressed the gathering.

Venkaiah Naidu called upon the Opposition to be responsible, and for the government to become “more responsive”. Mahajan said India’s democratic values and Parliamentary system are not only an example but also a source of inspiration for others.

