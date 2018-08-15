Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
PM Modi calling Imran Khan a positive development, says Pakistan envoy

The envoy emphasised that “peaceful relations” with all Pakistan’s neighbours, including India, were accorded “high priority” in the foreign policy vision outlined by the incoming leadership in Pakistan.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 5:23:36 am
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling PTI chairman Imran Khan after the results of the general elections is another positive development," said Pak envoy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to congratulate him for winning the elections is a positive development, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said on Tuesday and expressed hope that such steps could lead to betterment of ties.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling PTI chairman Imran Khan after the results of the general elections is another positive development. And it is hoped that such positive developments will lead to the betterment of ties between the two countries,” Mahmood said during an event at the Pakistan High Commission to mark the country’s 72nd independence day.

During the celebrations, the envoy hoisted his country’s flag to the tune of the Pakistan national anthem. As people greeted each other, students of the Pakistan High Commission School presented a medley of songs.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan High Commissioner pointed out that the peculiar trajectory of India-Pakistan relations over the past 71 years had often led to political and military tension and prevented the two countries from realising their optimal potential in socio-economic development. “Our next generations deserve a better future – one marked by peace and opportunities for progress and prosperity,” he said.

He also hoped that South Asia would “turn a corner” and be known in the world “not for confrontation, but for cooperation”.

Along with deepening of democracy in Pakistan, “impressive strides” were being made in the fight against the scourge of terrorism, Mahmood added.

