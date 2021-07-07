PM Modi’s Cabinet revamp: Here’s the full list of portfolios

President Ram Nath Kovind along with the newly appointed Council of Ministers in the Narendra Modi government.(Twitter/narendramodi)

Hours after 43 leaders took oath as ministers in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday evening as a part of the Cabinet reshuffle exercise, the Centre allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation. Rajnath Singh will be in charge of the Defence, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be the Minister of Corporate Affairs while bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vasihnaw will be in charge of the ministries of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology. Kiren Rijiju will be the new Minister of Law and Justice.

Mansukh Mandaviya has been made the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers while Hardeep Singh Puri will be in charge of in charge of the ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has been made the Minister of Civil Aviation while Anurag Singh Thakur has been allocated the portfolios of I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports.

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was allocated the AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministries.

Former Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will now be in charge of the Minsitry of Textiles, besides being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the new Steel Minister, while Pashupati Kumar Paras has been made the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Here is the full list:

Ahead of the much-anticipated reshuffle, twelve ministers resigned. Among the big names to resign are IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Other ministers who are out of the Cabinet are Babul Supriyo, Sadananda Gowda, Debasree Chaudhuri, Rattan Lal Kataria, Sanjay Dhotre, Thawarchand Gehlot, Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS) and Ashwini Chaubey (MoS).

The newly inducted Council of Ministers include 15 Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State (MoS), comprising new faces and those elevated. While Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among the first ones to take oath as Cabinet ministers, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet level.

As many as 28 MoS took oath including seven from Uttar Pradesh which goes to polls next year with the BJP seeking a second term there. Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Kaushal Kishore, S P S Baghel and Ajay Kumar– all Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh — took oath as new Union Ministers of State. B L Verma, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, was also sworn-in as a Minister of State.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shobha Karandlaje, MPs from Karnataka; Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Gujarat; New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi; Annapurna Devi (Jharkhand), A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka); Ajay Bhatt (Uttarakhand), Chauhan Devusinh (Gujarat), were also sworn in as MoS.